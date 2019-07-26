UrduPoint.com
US State Secretary Calls Saudi Arabia Partner In Pushing Back Against Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

The United States will do its utmost to continue its partnership with Saudi Arabia on countering Iran's activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview released late on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States will do its utmost to continue its partnership with Saudi Arabia on countering Iran's activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview released late on Thursday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a real threat, and the Saudis are partners in pushing back against them. We're going to continue to do all we can to partner with them," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox news broadcaster.

US President Donald Trump in multiple letters to Congress said earlier in the week he rejected resolutions that call for prohibiting weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia, among other countries, which, according to Pompeo, was a positive signal to Riyadh.

"It sends a message to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that we're with them and that we're going to support them and that they are a good ally in keeping Americans safe. That was the message," Pompeo stressed.

The United States' cooperation with Saudi Arabia has been widely criticized in light of the killing of dissident Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with critics saying that Washington failed to take decisive action to counter the kingdom's human rights abuses.

