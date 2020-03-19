UrduPoint.com
US State Secretary, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Measures To Combat Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:50 AM

US State Secretary, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Measures to Combat Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland discussed measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Secretary Michael R.

Pompeo spoke today with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to discuss how the United States and Canada can work together to prevent further COVID-19 transmissions," it said.

"They discussed restrictions for non-essential travel and coordinated measures to protect our citizens along our shared border," according to the statement.

