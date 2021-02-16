MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has pledged support for the investigation of the recent rocket attack in Iraq's Erbil.

"We are outraged by today's rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. Initial reports indicate that the attacks killed one civilian contractor and injured several members of the Coalition, including one American service member and several American contractors. We express our condolences to the loved ones of the civilian contractor killed in this attack, and to the innocent Iraqi people and their families who are suffering these ruthless acts of violence," Blinken said in a Monday statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani said on Twitter that he had discussed the rocket attack with Blinken, agreeing to coordinate closely in the investigation.

"I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible," Blinken confirmed in his statement.

On Monday, Alsumaria tv reported that three rockets fell near the international airport in Erbil, located in the Kurdistan Region in Iraq. Official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto said on Twitter that at least one person was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured in Erbil.