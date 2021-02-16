UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Secretary Condemns Rocket Attack In Iraq's Erbil, Says Will Support Investigation

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 08:00 AM

US State Secretary Condemns Rocket Attack in Iraq's Erbil, Says Will Support Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has pledged support for the investigation of the recent rocket attack in Iraq's Erbil.

"We are outraged by today's rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. Initial reports indicate that the attacks killed one civilian contractor and injured several members of the Coalition, including one American service member and several American contractors. We express our condolences to the loved ones of the civilian contractor killed in this attack, and to the innocent Iraqi people and their families who are suffering these ruthless acts of violence," Blinken said in a Monday statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani said on Twitter that he had discussed the rocket attack with Blinken, agreeing to coordinate closely in the investigation.

"I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible," Blinken confirmed in his statement.

On Monday, Alsumaria tv reported that three rockets fell near the international airport in Erbil, located in the Kurdistan Region in Iraq. Official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto said on Twitter that at least one person was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured in Erbil.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Prime Minister Twitter Iraq TV All Government Airport

Recent Stories

IDEX is a clear, unique demonstration of increasin ..

7 hours ago

UAE proud of hosting IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 in midst ..

7 hours ago

UAE a dynamic international hub for organising spe ..

8 hours ago

IDEX and Navdex 2021 reveal UAE’s capabilities a ..

8 hours ago

&#039;IDEX 2021 is a bright facade for the UAE,&#0 ..

8 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.