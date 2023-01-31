UrduPoint.com

US State Secretary Discusses Middle East Security With Israeli Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed on Tuesday cooperation between the two countries and security issues in the Middle East, including the situation in Palestine and tensions with Iran.

"Good meeting today with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. We discussed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security, the threat from Iran, and the security situation in the West Bank," Blinken tweeted.

Gallant, in turn, said that the US-Israel partnership served to prevent destabilization of the region.

"Your visit to Israel comes at a critical time and sends a clear message to our adversaries and partners in the region: the US and Israel are united against the Iranian threat and against anyone who tries to destabilize the region.

We completely agree with the fact that Iran must not be allowed to obtain military nuclear weapons," Galant said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The US official also met with former Israeli prime minister and current opposition leader Yair Lapid. They discussed security threats and importance of democratic principles, the newspaper reported.

Blinken is on a three-day trip to the Middle East. From January 29-30, he visited Egypt. The US official is visiting Israel and the West Bank from January 30-31.

