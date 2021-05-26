UrduPoint.com
US State Secretary Extends Invitation To Israeli President To Visit Washington

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:52 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday extended President Joe Biden's invitation to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin during an in-person meeting to visit the United States

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday extended President Joe Biden's invitation to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin during an in-person meeting to visit the United States.

The US official arrived in Israel for a working visit on Tuesday. Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi greeted Blinken at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

"I met today with Israeli President Rivlin. Thank you for your longstanding efforts to promote coexistence, tolerance, and peace among all the citizens of Israel.

President Biden looks forward to welcoming you to Washington," Blinken tweeted.

The Israeli president accepted the invitation, saying that he would be glad to pay a visit the US before the expiration of his term in office in early July, Rivlin's office said.

During the meeting, the sides also expressed concerns about rising antisemitism around the world, particularly since the beginning of the recent round of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. Rivlin, in turn, thanked Washington, for attempts to fight it.

