Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

US State Secretary Makes 1st Call to Top Saudi Diplomat to Discuss Cooperation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held his first phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to discuss bilateral cooperation, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to the news agency, the Saudi diplomat congratulated Blinken on his appointment as state secretary of the Biden administration and expressed readiness to cooperate with Washington in fighting common challenges and ensuring security and stability in the region.

The officials also touched upon historical and strategic relations between the countries and a number of issues of common interest, the news agency added.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia welcomed the US stance on the need to resolve the long-standing crisis in war-torn Yemen by political means and expressed its willingness to further strengthen cooperation with Washington to address regional challenges.

