US State Secretary Pompeo Heads To Angola, Ethiopia As Part Of First Trip To Africa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

US State Secretary Pompeo Heads to Angola, Ethiopia as Part of First Trip to Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Angola and Ethiopia on Monday as part of his first tour to Africa, something that is widely seen as an attempt to counter the growing influence of China, Russia and other global powers in the region.

Pompeo embarked on his African trip on Saturday with a visit to Senegal, West Africa.

On Monday, the top US diplomat will travel to Angola. There, he is set to hold talks with President Joao Lourenco and Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto to "reaffirm U.S. support for Angola's anti-corruption and democratization efforts," according to the State Department.

In addition, Pompeo will meet with Angolan business community to focus on "growing bilateral trade and investment opportunities."

The same day, he will depart for Ethiopia, where he is set to stay until February 19. The state secretary and the country's leadership will discuss "joint efforts to promote regional security and to support Ethiopia's historic political and economic reform agenda," the State Department said. In Addis Ababa, Pompeo will also meet with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

After the African tour, the state secretary will visit Saudi Arabia and Oman.

