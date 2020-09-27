UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Secretary Pompeo To Visit Greece Sunday, Begin Eastern Mediterranean Tour

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

US State Secretary Pompeo to Visit Greece Sunday, Begin Eastern Mediterranean Tour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Greece on Sunday for a working visit launching his week-long tour in Europe's eastern Mediterranean region, involving as well Italy, the Vatican and Croatia.

In Greece, Pompeo is expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias for talks likely focused on the recent Greek-Turkish maritime tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The US state secretary is then expected to visit the Greek city of Thessaloniki, where he will discuss energy diversification and infrastructure projects in Greece with business leaders and sign a bilateral science and technology agreement. Pompeo is also expected to visit the US Naval Support Activity Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete.

Pompeo will next travel to Italy to hold talks in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and US-Italy cooperation for the regional security. On Wednesday, the US state secretary will attend the Holy See Symposium on Advancing and Defending Religious Freedom through Diplomacy at the US embassy.

The visit to the Holy See will feature Pompeo's meetings with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

The concluding destination of Pompeo's visit will be Croatia, where he is expected to arrive on October 2. The US official is expected to meet with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic and Defense Minister Mario Banoziс.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Business Europe Visit Thessaloniki Rome Italy Croatia Greece October Sunday Agreement Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Tourism a cornerstones of economic development: DC ..

10 hours ago

11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

10 hours ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

10 hours ago

Police Arrest 16 People During London Anti-Lockdow ..

10 hours ago

Sweden calls on US, Russia to Extend New START Tre ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.