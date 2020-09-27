US State Secretary Pompeo to Visit Greece Sunday, Begin Eastern Mediterranean Tour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Greece on Sunday for a working visit launching his week-long tour in Europe's eastern Mediterranean region, involving as well Italy, the Vatican and Croatia.

In Greece, Pompeo is expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias for talks likely focused on the recent Greek-Turkish maritime tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The US state secretary is then expected to visit the Greek city of Thessaloniki, where he will discuss energy diversification and infrastructure projects in Greece with business leaders and sign a bilateral science and technology agreement. Pompeo is also expected to visit the US Naval Support Activity Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete.

Pompeo will next travel to Italy to hold talks in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and US-Italy cooperation for the regional security. On Wednesday, the US state secretary will attend the Holy See Symposium on Advancing and Defending Religious Freedom through Diplomacy at the US embassy.

The visit to the Holy See will feature Pompeo's meetings with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

The concluding destination of Pompeo's visit will be Croatia, where he is expected to arrive on October 2. The US official is expected to meet with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic and Defense Minister Mario Banoziс.