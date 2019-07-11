UrduPoint.com
US State Secretary, Qatari Emir Discuss Tensions in Persian Gulf - State Department

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo held a meeting in Washington on Wednesday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed the current tense situation in the Persian Gulf, the US State Department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo held a meeting in Washington on Wednesday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed the current tense situation in the Persian Gulf, the US State Department said.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Secretary thanked the Amir for Qatar's continued close partnership and friendship. The Secretary and the Amir discussed heightened tensions in the region and the importance of a united Gulf Cooperation Council in standing against the Iranian regime's destabilizing activity. They also discussed other critical regional issues, including Sudan, Libya, and Afghanistan," the US State Department said in a statement.

The meeting was held amid US efforts to build a global coalition against Iran and a recent wave of incidents in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier this week, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said that the United States was considering a plan to create an international coalition to protect maritime ways off Iranian and Yemeni coast amid recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and escalating US-Iran tensions.

The United States and its regional allies claimed that Iran had a role in the incidents, while Tehran has denied the allegations.

Qatar, unlike a number of other countries in the region, has not severed relations with Iran and insists on building good-neighborly relations with this nation.

Doha has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since last June, when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, among others, cut off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The Qatari government repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was simply "based on lies."

