US State Secretary to Possibly Visit Belarus in January - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might visit the Belarusian capital city of Minsk in January, media reported on Thursday, citing US state officials.

Pompeo's potential visit would come following the lead of John Bolton, who visited Minsk in August in his professional capacity at the time as US national security adviser, according to the Foreign Policy magazine.

Bolton then held talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and said afterward that the meetings had failed to bring about any significant results on the pressing issues of the bilateral agenda.

In September, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale visited Belarus to hold talks with Lukashenko and Makei.

The outcomes signaled somewhat of a rapprochement as the sides agreed to reinstate each other's ambassadors and discuss steps for Washington to ease sanctions against Minsk, provided that the Eastern European country progresses in democratization.

Since then, Belarus has raised concerns over the deployment of US tanks in Lithuania near its border and the scheduled NATO military drills to take place in the coming spring. In October, Minsk vowed to respond "adequately" to ensure that its border is safe.

In December, the US and Belarus signed a bilateral Open Skies Agreement that stipulated the government's laissez-faire of civil aviation and gave commercial air carriers greater flexibility in deciding routes and prices.