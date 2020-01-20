UrduPoint.com
US State Secretary Visits Colombia To Discuss Global, Regional Counterterrorism Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has arrived in the Colombian capital of Bogota for a meeting on the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking in the region and across the globe, according to his Twitter account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has arrived in the Colombian capital of Bogota for a meeting on the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking in the region and across the globe, according to his Twitter account.

The state secretary is scheduled to speak later in the day at the Third Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial and meet with Colombian President Ivan Duque, as well as other regional leaders, including Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"Pleased to return to Bogota. Looking forward to meetings with Colombian government leaders to underscore U.S. commitment to regional and global counterterrorism efforts, as well as counternarcotics cooperation with #Colombia," he wrote.

The ministerial is expected to address several pertinent issues of global security, including the activities of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in the hemisphere, as well as strengthening counterterrorism cooperation between the participants.

