US Statement Not Proof That Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Eventually - Dmitry Peskov

Published January 20, 2022 | 03:56 PM

The US statement that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not currently on the agenda is not a prof that Kiev will not join the alliance eventually, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"The non-admission of Ukraine to NATO in the short term does not mean the refusal to accept Ukraine in the medium term. And the medium term, from the point of view of the development of international relations, is one moment. Therefore, all this still needs to be clarified, and most importantly, we will have to find out the answers to these questions from those written documents that we expect one of these days," Peskov told reporters.

