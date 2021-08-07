US Statement on OSCE Refusal to Send Observers to Russian Elections 'Puzzling' - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The United States' reaction to the decision of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) not to send observers to the parliamentary elections in Russia is puzzling, the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatloly Antonov said in a statement.

On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said the United States regrets the restrictions that prevented the OSCE from observing the parliamentary elections scheduled for September.

"The statement by the State Department is puzzling, to put it mildly," Antonov said on Friday. "It seems that the official representative of the State Department is not fully familiar with the situation. We are reminding that the Russian side was ready to receive a group of observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) in a number no less than the organization sent to the US presidential elections in 2020.

A refusal to send experts is solely the choice of the ODIHR. At the same time, we emphasize that independent and credible monitoring of the voting process should not be tied to the number of observers."

Earlier this week, the OSCE ODIHR said it will not send observers to Russia to monitor the September parliamentary elections due to limitations on the number of observers. The OSCE said it believes that limitations were imposed "without any clear pandemic-related restrictions."

Russian Foreign Ministry official Alexander Bikantov said on Thursday that Russia regrets the decision made by the OSCE ODIHR not to send observers to Russia to monitor parliamentary elections.