US Statements About New Sanctions Do Not Improve Atmosphere - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:35 PM

Statements about new US sanctions against Russia do not contribute to creating a positive atmosphere in relations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Statements about new US sanctions against Russia do not contribute to creating a positive atmosphere in relations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

Earlier, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States was preparing a new package of sanctions because of the situation with Alexey Navalny. In addition, Washington vows to continue to impose sanctions against Russian companies that are building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"The words that new sanctions may be introduced in the near future do not contribute to the creation of a positive atmosphere.

I have repeatedly said that no problems can be solved with the help of sanctions. And in my opinion, life has already proved to everyone that the more you put pressure on us, the more firmly we become in our position. Sanctions are a road to nowhere. We have the ability to respond to pressure, to attempts to change our foreign policy," Antonov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"By the way, US business primarily suffers from US sanctions. US business today is interested in being on the Russian market. Whoever says anything, the Americans do not want to leave the Russian market," the diplomat added.

