US Statements About Non-Support of Ukrainian Attacks on Russia Not Worth Penny -Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US statements that Washington does not support Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory are not worth a penny, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"Public statements by the White House that they allegedly do not support the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the very heart of our Motherland are not worth a penny," Antonov said.

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that the US administration opposes Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory to "avoid World War Three.

On Tuesday, eight drones were intercepted in and near Moscow in what the Russian Defense Ministry said was an attack carried out by Ukraine. Five drones were shot down and three diverted off course, failing to cause any significant damage or casualties. The Kremlin said this was likely Kiev's retaliation for earlier Russian strikes against a military decision-making center in Kiev. Earlier in May, two drones unsuccessfully tried to attack one of the Kremlin's buildings.