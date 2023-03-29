UrduPoint.com

US Statements About Tribunal Against Russia Have Nothing To Do With Justice - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 07:00 AM

US Statements About Tribunal Against Russia Have Nothing to Do With Justice - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US statements about support of a special tribunal against Russia have nothing to do with justice, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.

"We noted the latest statements by a number of (US) administration officials about supporting the creation of a special tribunal against Russia. Such statements... have nothing to do with justice," the embassy said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington

Recent Stories

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

5 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.