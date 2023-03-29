US Statements About Tribunal Against Russia Have Nothing To Do With Justice - Embassy
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 07:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US statements about support of a special tribunal against Russia have nothing to do with justice, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.
"We noted the latest statements by a number of (US) administration officials about supporting the creation of a special tribunal against Russia. Such statements... have nothing to do with justice," the embassy said.