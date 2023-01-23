US Statements About Wagner Group Do Not Matter to Russia - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The statements of the United States on the soon recognition of Wagner group as a criminal organization does not have any significance for Russia or for the group itself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Friday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told a briefing that the United States will soon designate the private military company Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization and impose sanctions on its network.

"I don't think it has any practical significance for our country or, especially, for Wagner private military contractors," Peskov told a briefing.