US Statements On Arms Embargo On Iran Reflect Policy To Undermine JCPOA - Russia's Ulyanov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 02:37 PM

US Statements on Arms Embargo on Iran Reflect Policy to Undermine JCPOA - Russia's Ulyanov

Statements by the United States on an arms embargo on Iran reflect Washington's policy to undermine the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Monda

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Statements by the United States on an arms embargo on Iran reflect Washington's policy to undermine the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Monday.

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during a press briefing on August 20 that the United States would urge the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo and travel ban on Iran before the measures expired in October.

"The US proposals reflect its line to undermine the JCPOA and cannot be taken seriously into account," Ulyanov told Sputnik.

