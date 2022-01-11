US Statements on Geneva Talks Cause Only Sympathy, Regret - Russian Foreign Ministry

Washington's statements alleging that Russia will spread misinformation about the results of the recent Geneva talks cause only sympathy and regret, experts have already given an adequate assessment, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told journalists on Monday that the US was getting ready for the possibility of Russia spreading disinformation about commitments made following strategic stability talks in Geneva.

"We heard statements from experts yesterday. In some ways, they were the same as ours, in some we differed in our assessments. I would proceed from the statements of those people who partook in the negotiations. What you are talking about causes ... deep sympathy," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube when asked about Psaki's remark.