UrduPoint.com

US Statements On Geneva Talks Cause Only Sympathy, Regret - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 12:01 PM

US Statements on Geneva Talks Cause Only Sympathy, Regret - Russian Foreign Ministry

Washington's statements alleging that Russia will spread misinformation about the results of the recent Geneva talks cause only sympathy and regret, experts have already given an adequate assessment, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Washington's statements alleging that Russia will spread misinformation about the results of the recent Geneva talks cause only sympathy and regret, experts have already given an adequate assessment, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told journalists on Monday that the US was getting ready for the possibility of Russia spreading disinformation about commitments made following strategic stability talks in Geneva.

"We heard statements from experts yesterday. In some ways, they were the same as ours, in some we differed in our assessments. I would proceed from the statements of those people who partook in the negotiations. What you are talking about causes ... deep sympathy," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube when asked about Psaki's remark.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Geneva Same YouTube From

Recent Stories

UN launches largest single country aid appeal ever ..

UN launches largest single country aid appeal ever for Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Denies Media Reports That ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Denies Media Reports That Nazarbayev Fled to China

3 minutes ago
 Japan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by ..

Japan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea - Cabinet Secretar ..

3 minutes ago
 West's Assessment That CSTO Forces in Kazakhstan A ..

West's Assessment That CSTO Forces in Kazakhstan Are Illegally Dictated by Anger ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 1,800 people in evacuation centers in Fiji du ..

Over 1,800 people in evacuation centers in Fiji due to tropical Cyclone Cody

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports two deaths, 1,467 new cases of CO ..

Pakistan reports two deaths, 1,467 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.