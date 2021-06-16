US Statements on Need to Contain Russia Not Constructive Ahead of Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Statements made by the United States on the need to contain Russia are not constructive ahead of the Wednesday summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We all hear the words that Moscow will have to pay for this, for that.

This, of course, does not ease the general atmosphere, but again I repeat: after all, both sides have the intention to speak, both President Putin and President Biden," Peskov told the Channel One Russia broadcaster.

The spokesman added that Putin is always clear in outlining "the red lines" for Russia.

"Putin is always clear in outlining the red lines for Russia, especially in such a difficult conversation that lies ahead today," Peskov added.