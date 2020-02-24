UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Statements On Possible Agreement With Terrorists In Syria Unacceptable - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

US Statements on Possible Agreement With Terrorists in Syria Unacceptable - Lavrov

Moscow views US statements on the possibility of reaching an agreement with terrorists in Syria as unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Moscow views US statements on the possibility of reaching an agreement with terrorists in Syria as unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Both Nusra Front [outlawed in Russia] and the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [was formerly known as the Nusra Front banned in Russia] are officially included in the UN Security Council's lists of terrorist organizations. They are also included in the national lists of terrorist organizations in the United States.

Nevertheless, it is not the first time that Washington officials, including US Special Representative for Syria Engagement [James] Jeffrey, have made statements suggesting that they view Tahrir al-Sham as not such a terrorist organization. And that it would be possible to establish a dialogue with it under some circumstances," Lavrov said at a press conference.

"This is not the first time we hear such hints which are quite transparent and we consider them absolutely unacceptable," the minister added.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Washington United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Moeen Ali stops practice after hearing Aazan

3 minutes ago

UAE Space Law details announced to facilitate spac ..

28 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister to Take Part in UN Securit ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistani Constitution guarantor of minorities rig ..

45 seconds ago

AJK kicks off plantation drive under 10 billion tr ..

46 seconds ago

Ali Zafar to come with teaser on new song for PSLV ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.