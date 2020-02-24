US Statements on Possible Agreement With Terrorists in Syria Unacceptable - Lavrov

Moscow views US statements on the possibility of reaching an agreement with terrorists in Syria as unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"Both Nusra Front [outlawed in Russia] and the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [was formerly known as the Nusra Front banned in Russia] are officially included in the UN Security Council's lists of terrorist organizations. They are also included in the national lists of terrorist organizations in the United States.

Nevertheless, it is not the first time that Washington officials, including US Special Representative for Syria Engagement [James] Jeffrey, have made statements suggesting that they view Tahrir al-Sham as not such a terrorist organization. And that it would be possible to establish a dialogue with it under some circumstances," Lavrov said at a press conference.

"This is not the first time we hear such hints which are quite transparent and we consider them absolutely unacceptable," the minister added.