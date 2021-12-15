UrduPoint.com

US Statements On Sending Military Personnel To Europe Fuel Anti-Russian Phobias - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:40 AM

US Statements on Sending Military Personnel to Europe Fuel Anti-Russian Phobias - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Statements by the White House on the possible sending of military personnel to Eastern Europe are fueling anti-Russian phobias and revanchist sentiments in Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the US is studying the sending of military personnel to Eastern Europe in the event of an aggravation of the situation over Ukraine.

Ryabkov said Psaki's statements "are primarily aimed at fueling revanchist sentiments in Kiev, anti-Russian phobias and approaches of states that declared themselves frontline."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe White House Kiev Event

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th December 2021

36 minutes ago
 Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

8 hours ago
 Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination ..

Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination Against COVID - WHO Chief

8 hours ago
 Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen refo ..

Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen reforms

8 hours ago
 Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases ..

Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases

8 hours ago
 Bridging digital divide essential for global trans ..

Bridging digital divide essential for global transition: Munir Akram

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.