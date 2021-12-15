US Statements on Sending Military Personnel to Europe Fuel Anti-Russian Phobias - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Statements by the White House on the possible sending of military personnel to Eastern Europe are fueling anti-Russian phobias and revanchist sentiments in Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the US is studying the sending of military personnel to Eastern Europe in the event of an aggravation of the situation over Ukraine.

Ryabkov said Psaki's statements "are primarily aimed at fueling revanchist sentiments in Kiev, anti-Russian phobias and approaches of states that declared themselves frontline."