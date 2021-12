US Statements on Support for Kiev Lack 'Sensible Approach' - Kremlin

Washington's statements on support for Kiev in case of a Russian "aggression" lack a sensible approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Washington's statements on support for Kiev in case of a Russian "aggression" lack a sensible approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There are a lot of emotional statements in recent days. These statements are so exalted, they lack a sensible approach," Peskov told reporters.