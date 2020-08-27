US States COVID-19 Orders May Have Caused Thousands of Nursing Home Deaths - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday that US states governors' orders given regarding the novel coronavirus may have resulted in the death of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.

"Today, the Justice Department requested COVID-19 data from the governors of states that issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents," the release said. "New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients to their vulnerable populations, often without adequate testing."