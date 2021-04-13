US States Must Redirect Sums Wasted on Death Penalty Into Cities' Safety - Advocacy Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The astronomical sums of money, reportedly spent by Arizona, Tennessee and Missouri to procure execution drugs from illicit dealers, could better be spent on making communities safer, Hannah Cox, the senior national manager of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, told Sputnik.

Last week, a report released by the Guardian revealed that three states are spending huge sums of their taxpayer's money to buy pharmaceutical drugs for lethal injections from illicit dealers since pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors are against the use of their drugs in executions.

"This is money that could make communities safer as economic lockdowns have led to an increase in crime, or on many other essential services people actually need," Cox said.

The report is one of many reasons states should repeal the death penalty, she said when asked if such a practice should put on the table the discussions of immediate abolition of capital punishment across the US.

"It's a failed, broken system marked by government corruption, bias, and a lack of transparency. It does not make us safer and wastes millions that could be spent on programs that would," she added.

Arizona reportedly tops the list of these illegal spending with the state's department of corrections ordering 1,000 vials with pentobarbital - a substance used in lethal injections - totaling $1.5 million in October 2020. Meanwhile, in Tennessee and Missouri, the departments of corrections allegedly spent $190,000 and $160,000 respectively for lethal injection drugs over the past several years.

Since 2015, 10 inmates were put to death in Missouri by lethal injection, costing the taxpayers about $16,000 per execution on average.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry told Sputnik that it does not discuss its procurement process for execution drugs or services "rendered to carry out these legally imposed sentences." It added that the information which Sputnik asked to comment on was "statutorily confidential and not subject to disclosure pursuant to A.R.S. [Arizona Revised Statutes] § 13-757(C) and controlling precedent from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals."

"The Department remains prepared to carry out these legally imposed sentences in fulfillment of its statutory obligations under A.R.S. § 13-757. Pentobarbital has been administered lawfully and successfully for many years throughout the State and Federal correctional systems to ensure that these legally imposed sentences were carried out," it added.

Executions were put on hold in Arizona back in 2014 after the death of Joseph Wood, who was injected 15 times over almost 2 hours of gasping and groaning while being strapped to the gurney. The execution that should have taken about 10 minutes was described as "botched." The state is now seeking to restart executions.