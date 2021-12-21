UrduPoint.com

US States Not Seeking Major Military Assistance Amid COVID-19 Surge - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Pentagon has not received a large-scale request from states across the United States to provide military assistance amid the winter surge of coronavirus cases, spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"I know of no large-scale military request for assistance with respect to the boost in cases," Kirby told a press briefing.

Kirby also said no US governors have made a request for navy hospital ships.

However, there are several small teams of active-duty troops helping out at hospitals in various US states, according to Kirby.

The United States is currently going through another COVID-19 upswing with about 130,000 cases registered daily, which is the highest rate worldwide. Around 60% of the US population is fully vaccinated, while 50 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated.

