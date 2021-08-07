US States of Florida, Louisiana Hit Record Coronavirus Cases Due to Delta Variant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The US states of Florida and Louisiana hit record numbers in new daily cases and hospitalizations as the coronavirus Delta variant spreads across the United States.

"Louisiana, we remain in a dangerous situation with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to climb. Today is the fourth day in a row we have broken our own record for hospitalizations, threatening the ability of our hospitals to care for patients," Governor Bel Edwards said in a statement on Friday.

As of Friday, the number of people hospitalized in Louisiana due to coronavirus infection is 2,421, according to the state's Health Department.

Edwards said unvaccinated residents make up nine out of every ten new cases and 85 percent of deaths reported last week.

The Miami Herald reported the state of Florida confirmed 22,783 new cases on Friday, the highest single-day count since the pandemic began last January. The state also reached record-breaking hospitalizations for a fifth consecutive day, currently standing at 13,427, the report added.