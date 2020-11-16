UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US States Of Washington, Michigan Step Up Restrictions As COVID-19 Gets Worse

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

US States of Washington, Michigan Step Up Restrictions as COVID-19 Gets Worse

Governors of US states of Washington in the northwest and Michigan in northeast have imposed new severe restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with the focus specifically on indoor gathering recommendations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Governors of US states of Washington in the northwest and Michigan in northeast have imposed new severe restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with the focus specifically on indoor gathering recommendations.

Announcing the new restrictions in a press release, Washington Governor Jay Inslee cited a statistical graph showing that the state kept "setting new case-per-day records" and said that "this spike puts us in a more dangerous a position as we were in March."

"Today is the most dangerous public health day in the last 100 years of our state's history. A pandemic is raging in Washington. Today, we are taking action to stop it," Inslee said on Twitter.

The new set of restrictions includes a ban on social gatherings � including indoors � with people from other households unless all participants of the meeting quarantine for 14 days prior to it or for 7 days if they receive a negative test result 48 hours prior to it.

Religious services will be limited to 25 percent indoor capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. Retail, grocery stores and personal services will also be limited to 25 percent of occupancy.

Restaurants and bars will be closed for indoor services.

The Washington restrictions take effect at 11:59 p.m. of Monday (07:59 Tuesday GMT) until December 14. There is a different start point for food businesses, from Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an emergency order, specifying that it was not a "blanket stay-home action like in the spring," but rather aimed at "limiting residential and non-residential gatherings where COVID-19 spreads rapidly."

The Michigan restrictions will remain in effect for three weeks, beginning from Wednesday.

The set of restrictions is very similar to that of Washington, with people recommended to limit their indoor interaction for the next three weeks with only one other household.

The United States has been since early spring and continues to be the world's largest coronavirus outbreak, with over 11 million cases, including over 246,000 deaths, as of Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Michigan has so far confirmed nearly 252,000 cases, including 7,994 deaths. Washington has confirmed just above 130,000 cases, including 2,519 deaths.

Related Topics

World Governor Washington Twitter United States March December All From Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Heba Sami, Suad Yousuf and Mariam Mubarak bag top ..

6 minutes ago

UN Security Council Fails to Provide 'Useful Solut ..

4 minutes ago

Eight died, eleven injured in Nowshera road mishap ..

8 minutes ago

Youth killed in accident in sargodha

8 minutes ago

Schools, Colleges and Universities will not be shu ..

25 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Tally Grows by Record 22,778 in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.