US States of Washington, Michigan Step Up Restrictions as COVID-19 Gets Worse

Governors of US states of Washington in the northwest and Michigan in northeast have imposed new severe restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with the focus specifically on indoor gathering recommendations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Governors of US states of Washington in the northwest and Michigan in northeast have imposed new severe restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with the focus specifically on indoor gathering recommendations.

Announcing the new restrictions in a press release, Washington Governor Jay Inslee cited a statistical graph showing that the state kept "setting new case-per-day records" and said that "this spike puts us in a more dangerous a position as we were in March."

"Today is the most dangerous public health day in the last 100 years of our state's history. A pandemic is raging in Washington. Today, we are taking action to stop it," Inslee said on Twitter.

The new set of restrictions includes a ban on social gatherings � including indoors � with people from other households unless all participants of the meeting quarantine for 14 days prior to it or for 7 days if they receive a negative test result 48 hours prior to it.

Religious services will be limited to 25 percent indoor capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. Retail, grocery stores and personal services will also be limited to 25 percent of occupancy.

Restaurants and bars will be closed for indoor services.

The Washington restrictions take effect at 11:59 p.m. of Monday (07:59 Tuesday GMT) until December 14. There is a different start point for food businesses, from Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an emergency order, specifying that it was not a "blanket stay-home action like in the spring," but rather aimed at "limiting residential and non-residential gatherings where COVID-19 spreads rapidly."

The Michigan restrictions will remain in effect for three weeks, beginning from Wednesday.

The set of restrictions is very similar to that of Washington, with people recommended to limit their indoor interaction for the next three weeks with only one other household.

The United States has been since early spring and continues to be the world's largest coronavirus outbreak, with over 11 million cases, including over 246,000 deaths, as of Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Michigan has so far confirmed nearly 252,000 cases, including 7,994 deaths. Washington has confirmed just above 130,000 cases, including 2,519 deaths.