US States Returning Russian Ventilators Out Of 'Abundance Of Caution' - Emergency Agency

Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:40 AM

US States Returning Russian Ventilators Out of 'Abundance of Caution' - Emergency Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) US states out of an abundance of caution will return ventilators the United States received from Russia last month, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spokesperson Janet Montesi said in a statement.

Russian's Ministry of Emergencies said earlier in the day the fire at St. George Hospital in St.

Petersburg could have been caused by a ventilator in an intensive care unit treating novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. Russia sent similar ventilators to the United States last month to help fight the pandemic.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the states are returning the ventilators to FEMA," Montesi said as quoted by Reuters on Tuesday. She also said the ventilators "have not been deployed to hospitals."

