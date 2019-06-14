UrduPoint.com
US States Seek To Block Border Wall Construction On Border - California Attorney General

US States Seek to Block Border Wall Construction on Border - California Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The US states of California and New Mexico are taking legal action to block the Trump administration from building a wall on their portion of the United States southern border with Mexico by claiming funding has been illegally diverted for the building projects, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office said in a press release on Thursday.

"In the motion, the states ask the court to enter judgment in favor of their claims that President Trump illegally diverted $2.5 billion in funding to construct a border barrier on the southern borders of California and New Mexico," the release said.

The states argue the Trump administration is using funds that were not authorized by Congress for a construction of a border wall.

The states also argue that California's and New Mexico's environment and wildlife would be harmed by constructing a border barrier.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

