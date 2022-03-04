UrduPoint.com

US States Sue Biden For Info Related To NSBA Letter Calling Parents 'Terrorists' - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 10:35 PM

US States Sue Biden for Info Related to NSBA Letter Calling Parents 'Terrorists' - Filing

A group of US state attorneys general are launching a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Biden administration to force the release of documents related to a National School Boards Association (NSBA) letter to Biden in which the actions of parents opposed to certain policies were referred to as "domestic terrorism," court documents filed on Friday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) A group of US state attorneys general are launching a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Biden administration to force the release of documents related to a National School Boards Association (NSBA) letter to Biden in which the actions of parents opposed to certain policies were referred to as "domestic terrorism," court documents filed on Friday said.

The lawsuit lists the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah as plaintiffs in the case, and several parts of the Biden administration, including the Department of education and Biden himself, as defendants.

An October 2021 memorandum from Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed concern about purported threats to school staff by parents who disagreed with aspects of educational policy and curriculum.

Garland testified to Congress that the memorandum was based on a rescinded letter from the NSBA to Biden in which they called on the president to invoke the PATRIOT Act due to threats against school officials that they said "could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes," according to court filings.

"There is no way the NSBA can justify why they referred to concerned parents across the country as 'domestic terrorists' when it is obvious that they are being targeted for their political beliefs," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Friday in a press release.

The Freedom of Information Act requests made by the plaintiffs seek records from the NSBA and Federal officials related to the letter or other discussions between the US government and NSBA.

Related Topics

Education Montana Georgia October Congress From Government Court

Recent Stories

New York Mayor Says Will End Indoor Vaccine Requir ..

New York Mayor Says Will End Indoor Vaccine Requirement, Masking for Most School ..

43 seconds ago
 At least 90 per cent of Punjab's population gets v ..

At least 90 per cent of Punjab's population gets vaccinated against COVID-19: Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 Shoigu Briefs UN Chief on Reasons for Russia's Spe ..

Shoigu Briefs UN Chief on Reasons for Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine - Mo ..

7 minutes ago
 Cogent Communications Informs Russian Companies Wi ..

Cogent Communications Informs Russian Companies Will End Internet Connections - ..

7 minutes ago
 Putin Told Scholz Kiev Must Comply With Demilitari ..

Putin Told Scholz Kiev Must Comply With Demilitarization Requirement - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condemns Kocha Risaldar tragedy

Chief Minister condemns Kocha Risaldar tragedy

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>