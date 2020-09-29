UrduPoint.com
US States to Receive 150Mln COVID-19 Test Kits to Support Opening of Schools - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press conference on Monday that his administration is sending 150 million rapid test kits for the novel coronavirus throughout the United States to support the reopening of the US states' economies and schools.

"We're announcing our plan to distribute 150 million Abbott rapid point-of-care tests in the coming weeks," Trump said.

A 100 million test kits will be used by states to support efforts to reopen their economies and schools immediately, he said.

Trump added that 50 million test kits will go to vulnerable communities, such as the elderly in nursing homes and hospice care agencies, and 1 million test kits will go to historically black colleges and tribal nation colleges.

The United States has reported more than 7.1 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 204,900 deaths caused by the disease as of Monday afternoon, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

