US States To Receive First Batches Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine On Monday- Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) US states can expect to receive their first shipments of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday, following the US food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the vaccine for emergency use, Gen. Gustave Perna, a leading official in the United States' Operation Warp Speed vaccine distribution initiative, said on Saturday.

"I expect the first shipments to arrive Monday morning. Extensive coordination will ensure that this occurs. We've worked with Pfizer, McKesson, UPS, FedEx, Federal and local law enforcement agencies to ensure safety and security of the vaccine.

Make no mistake, distribution has begun," Perna said at a press conference.

Perna clarified that 145 locations in all US states can expect to receive shipments on Monday. The official added that 425 more sites will receive vaccine doses on Tuesday, before the final 66 locations get their shipments on Wednesday.

The FDA on Friday evening gave emergency use approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19. Speaking during a televised address, US President Donald Trump said that the vaccine will save "millions of lives."

The United Kingdom began its mass vaccination program using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine earlier this week.

