(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) A Trump administration proposal to redefine the US poverty threshold threatens to cut off government benefits to millions of needy Americans, according to a letter signed by the attorneys general of 21 US states and sent to the chief statistician at the White House budget office on Monday.

"Changing the way the poverty threshold is calculated could negatively impact tens of thousands of New Yorkers and millions more across the country by stripping them of crucial benefits and funding they need to attain a basic standard of living," New York Attorney General Letitia James and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a joint press release announcing the initiative.

The official poverty measure is established by the US Census Bureau and is the basis for the poverty guidelines that are promulgated by the US Department of Health and Human Services in calculating benefits from Federal and state governments, the letter to Office of Management and Budget chief statistician Nancy Potok said.

"The poverty guidelines are a critical factor in determining eligibility for benefits, and the amount of benefits, under dozens of state and federal benefits programs," the letter said.

The letter cited the US Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps, that makes households eligible for benefits if their income is at or below 130 percent of federal poverty guidelines.

The letter charges that the current poverty threshold is already too low and that an OMB proposal to recalculate the threshold by changing inflation adjustments would lower the standard even further.