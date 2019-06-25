UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US States Warn Trump Admin. Redefining Poverty Will Deprive Gov't. Benefits For Millions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:30 AM

US States Warn Trump Admin. Redefining Poverty Will Deprive Gov't. Benefits for Millions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) A Trump administration proposal to redefine the US poverty threshold threatens to cut off government benefits to millions of needy Americans, according to a letter signed by the attorneys general of 21 US states and sent to the chief statistician at the White House budget office on Monday.

"Changing the way the poverty threshold is calculated could negatively impact tens of thousands of New Yorkers and millions more across the country by stripping them of crucial benefits and funding they need to attain a basic standard of living," New York Attorney General Letitia James and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a joint press release announcing the initiative.

The official poverty measure is established by the US Census Bureau and is the basis for the poverty guidelines that are promulgated by the US Department of Health and Human Services in calculating benefits from Federal and state governments, the letter to Office of Management and Budget chief statistician Nancy Potok said.

"The poverty guidelines are a critical factor in determining eligibility for benefits, and the amount of benefits, under dozens of state and federal benefits programs," the letter said.

The letter cited the US Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps, that makes households eligible for benefits if their income is at or below 130 percent of federal poverty guidelines.

The letter charges that the current poverty threshold is already too low and that an OMB proposal to recalculate the threshold by changing inflation adjustments would lower the standard even further.

Related Topics

Budget White House Trump Nancy New York From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

2 minutes ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

17 minutes ago

Weather forecast for coming days

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

1 hour ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

2 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.