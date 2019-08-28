UrduPoint.com
US Stations 3,000 Federal Employees In Puerto Rico In Response To Hurricane Dorian

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

US Stations 3,000 Federal Employees in Puerto Rico in Response to Hurricane Dorian

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Tuesday said in a statement that nearly 3,000 federal employee are stationed in to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Dorian.

"Currently, nearly 3,000 federal employees in Puerto Rico are ready to respond," FEMA said in Twitter post. "Emergency communications, logistics & transportation teams are also positioned on the island.

"

FEMA said that hurricane conditions are possible in the US territory of Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump denied media reports that claimed he had proposed using nuclear bombs on hurricanes to stop them from reaching the US east coast.

According to the Axios portal, Trump had argued at several briefings with homeland and national security officials that bombs should be dropped into the eye of hurricanes forming off the African coast to disrupt them.

