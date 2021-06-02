UrduPoint.com
US Steamship Authority Says Hit By Ransomware Attack

The Massachusetts company Steamship Authority, which regulates all ferry operations between the state's mainland and pleasure-resorts on the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, said Wednesday it was targeted in a hacker attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Massachusetts company Steamship Authority, which regulates all ferry operations between the state's mainland and pleasure-resorts on the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, said Wednesday it was targeted in a hacker attack.

"The Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations as of Wednesday morning.

As a result, customers traveling with us today may experience delays," the company said on Twitter.

A team of IT professionals is currently assessing the impact of the attack and will provide additional information upon completion of the initial assessment, it added.

The company's website is currently down.

The Steamship Authority is the only ferry operator to carry automobiles to and from the islands. It also operates several freight vessels.

