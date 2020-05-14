US Steps Contrary to Resolution 2231 on Iran Cynical, Could Lead to UNSC Crisis - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The actions of the United States, trying to extend the arms embargo and launch the process of returning sanctions against Iran, are cynical and could lead to a crisis in the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"No one is allowed to implement UN Security Council resolutions selectively and extremely fragmentarily," he told the Valdai discussion club.

Ryabkov recalled that it was the United States that had left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action two years ago, and now they are "in a state of gross violation of UN Security Council resolution [2231].

"

"In this situation, it is cynical to push for the activation of the snap back mechanism[return of sanctions], which is laid down in this resolution," Ryabkov said.

"Washington will not have an easy road here in any case. Although the conclusion is that the next crisis in the UN Security Council and the UN as a whole is imminent, taking into account this US stubbornness. Of course, I can agree with this conclusion," the deputy minister said.