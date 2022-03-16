US steps up aid to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The United States will unveil a new round of security assistance to Ukraine Wednesday, as Western leaders faced mounting pressure to stop Russia's bombardment of civilians and peace talks made halting progress.

A White House official said President Joe Biden will unveil another $800 million worth of military aid, expected to include more of the anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles that have helped slow Russia's three-week-old invasion to a crawl.

The package will bring "the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion," said the official.

The move will coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's landmark virtual address to the US Congress -- when he is expected to intensify pleas for NATO allies to intervene directly to stop Russian attacks.