UrduPoint.com

US Steps Up Aid To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 01:14 PM

US steps up aid to Ukraine

The United States will unveil a new round of security assistance to Ukraine Wednesday, as Western leaders faced mounting pressure to stop Russia's bombardment of civilians and peace talks made halting progress

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The United States will unveil a new round of security assistance to Ukraine Wednesday, as Western leaders faced mounting pressure to stop Russia's bombardment of civilians and peace talks made halting progress.

A White House official said President Joe Biden will unveil another $800 million worth of military aid, expected to include more of the anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles that have helped slow Russia's three-week-old invasion to a crawl.

The package will bring "the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion," said the official.

The move will coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's landmark virtual address to the US Congress -- when he is expected to intensify pleas for NATO allies to intervene directly to stop Russian attacks.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House Progress United States Congress Billion Million

Recent Stories

High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islama ..

High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islamabad today

15 minutes ago
 Skipper Yoshida back, no Tomiyasu as Japan look to ..

Skipper Yoshida back, no Tomiyasu as Japan look to seal World Cup spot

3 minutes ago
 Nosham Coalfield: Geological maps, technical repor ..

Nosham Coalfield: Geological maps, technical report's compilation in final phase ..

3 minutes ago
 Peace talks more 'realistic', says Ukraine preside ..

Peace talks more 'realistic', says Ukraine president; Biden to visit NATO

30 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr three more youth in Srinagar

Indian troops martyr three more youth in Srinagar

4 minutes ago
 Excise police recover 266 kg hashish

Excise police recover 266 kg hashish

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>