UrduPoint.com

US Steps Up Efforts To Replenish Arms Stock Drained By Supplies To Kiev - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

US Steps Up Efforts to Replenish Arms Stock Drained by Supplies to Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The United States is stepping up efforts to replenish the weapons stocks depleted by supplies to Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing the Pentagon and industrial officials.

"High-end conflict consumes a lot of munitions and a lot of weaponry. We are also looking at the supply chain limitations. We haven't got this figured out just yet," Mike McCord, Pentagon's top budget official, told Politico.

US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth noted a great urgency regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

"There's a lot of urgency. Congress is sending billions of Dollars to the Department of Defense, and we are turning that around and getting that on contract ” I would say two to three times faster than we normally do," Wormuth was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

The US defense official cited recent deals for tens of thousands of 155mm artillery rounds that Ukrainians used almost immediately after they arrived. By 2025, the US will be able to reach the figure of 40,000 such shells per month, Wormuth noted.

According to Politico, among other things, US officials are considering creating a fund for the Pentagon to buy versions of weapons that can be quickly transferred or sold to partners, including Taiwan, in the event of a conflict.

On Friday, Financial Times reported that there was a growing concern among Western countries supporting Ukraine about the need to increase the production of ammunition amid depletion of stocks. The step will also serve to demonstrate to US adversaries, such as China, the ability of allies to produce enough weapons to defend themselves.

Last week, Polish Ambassador to NATO Tomasz Szatkowski said that the warehouses of military equipment of NATO countries were emptying due to assistance to Ukraine.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since February 24, when Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia China Budget Pentagon Buy Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February April Congress Stocks Event From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

43 minutes ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

1 hour ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

2 hours ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

3 hours ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.