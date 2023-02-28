UrduPoint.com

US Still Able To Synthesize Precursors Of BZ Military Incapacitating Agent - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 10:30 AM

US Still Able to Synthesize Precursors of BZ Military Incapacitating Agent - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The United States retained the ability to synthesize precursors of the BZ military incapacitating agent at the basis of pharmaceutical production facilities in the amount of up to several tens of tonnes per year, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.

The United States announced the complete destruction of BZ stocks back in 1990, when about 50 tonnes of this substance were disposed of, but the samples were left, Kirillov told reporters.

"At present, the possibility of synthesizing BZ precursors at the basis of pharmaceutical production facilities in the amount of up to several tens of tonnes per year has been preserved," the official said.

Related Topics

Russia United States Stocks

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th February 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated wi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability conference

9 hours ago
 Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

11 hours ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

11 hours ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.