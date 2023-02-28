US Still Able to Synthesize Precursors of BZ Military Incapacitating Agent - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The United States retained the ability to synthesize precursors of the BZ military incapacitating agent at the basis of pharmaceutical production facilities in the amount of up to several tens of tonnes per year, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.

The United States announced the complete destruction of BZ stocks back in 1990, when about 50 tonnes of this substance were disposed of, but the samples were left, Kirillov told reporters.

"At present, the possibility of synthesizing BZ precursors at the basis of pharmaceutical production facilities in the amount of up to several tens of tonnes per year has been preserved," the official said.