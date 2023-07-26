Open Menu

US Still Assessing Impact Of China's Export Controls On 2 Critical Minerals - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 07:51 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The United States is still assessing the impact of China's newly announced export controls on two critical minerals, gallium and germanium, Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh said on Wednesday.

"We also have been troubled by punitive actions that have been taken against U.S.

firms in recent months.� We are also closely following recently announced export controls by China on two critical minerals.� While we are still assessing their impact, these actions reinforce the importance of our Administration's efforts to build resilient and diversified supply chains," Shambaugh said in a testimony prepared for delivery before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

