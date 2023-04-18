UrduPoint.com

US Still Assessing Scope Of Classified Documents Leak For Unnoticed Material - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Still Assessing Scope of Classified Documents Leak for Unnoticed Material - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States continues to assess the scope of a classified documents leak to determine how much sensitive information may have been released online, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Monday.

"We're continuing to assess," Singh said during a press briefing, when asked if the Pentagon is concerned there may be more leaked documents online about which they are unaware.

The Pentagon does not have a specific number of classified documents it believes were leaked, Singh added.

