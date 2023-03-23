UrduPoint.com

US Still Believes Nord Stream Blasts To Be Act Of Sabotage Without US Involvement - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States continues to believe that the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines were an act of sabotage and Washington had nothing to do with it, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

"We still do believe it was an act of sabotage.

The United States was not involved in any way, contrary to some fresh reporting out there," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby noted that there are three investigations underway into the blasts on Nord Stream and the United States wants to let the three nations finish their respective probes first before making any statements on the issue.

