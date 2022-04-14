UrduPoint.com

US Still Checking Deconfliction Line With Russia Every Day - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Still Checking Deconfliction Line With Russia Every Day - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States is still checking the deconfliction line with Russia every day, but has not used it to transmit any content, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"The deconfliction line (with Russia) is still operational.

We do check it every day. I haven't heard any reports to the contrary ... I also haven't heard any indications that we've had to use it to transmit any content," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Pentagon United States

Recent Stories

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

12 minutes ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

12 minutes ago
 Wife of Captured Ukrainian Opposition Leader Calls ..

Wife of Captured Ukrainian Opposition Leader Calls for His Release

12 minutes ago
 Biden Says Informed Zelenskyy US to Provide Extra ..

Biden Says Informed Zelenskyy US to Provide Extra $800 Million in Weapons to Ukr ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.