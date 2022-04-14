US Still Checking Deconfliction Line With Russia Every Day - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States is still checking the deconfliction line with Russia every day, but has not used it to transmit any content, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"The deconfliction line (with Russia) is still operational.

We do check it every day. I haven't heard any reports to the contrary ... I also haven't heard any indications that we've had to use it to transmit any content," Kirby said during a press briefing.