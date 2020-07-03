UrduPoint.com
Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Still Committed to Arms Control, But Wants China to Join Talks - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The United States remains committed to the international arms control, but China needs to join the talks with the US and Russia, a representative of the State Department told RIA Novosti.

"The United States remains committed to effective arms control that advances U.S., allied, and partner security; is verifiable and enforceable; and includes partners that comply responsibly with their obligations," the US State Department representative said.

"China must reconsider its absence and join in these discussions. President Trump wants a trilateral agreement that fits the current security environment in which China and Russia are arms racing," the US diplomat said.

China has an obligation under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons that requires it to hold talks "in good faith on effective measures leading to nuclear disarmament," State Department official added.

"China is quickly building its nuclear arsenal. They seek to double their nuclear capabilities over the next decade. There has been talk of 1,000 warheads. Beijing wants a triad of capabilities with ground-based launchers or ground-based missiles, submarines, and bombers. This is not a minimal deterrent. A three-way arms race would be destabilizing and would not increase security for either China or Russia," the US diplomat said.

