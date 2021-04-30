The US government continues to express "concerns" about aggressive exclusionary trade policies pursued by the 27-nation European Union (EU), according to the 2021 Report of the Special Trade Representative (STR) published on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021)

"Concerns with the European Union's aggressive promotion of its exclusionary geographical indications policies persist," the report said.

The United States continues to pursue intensive engagement with the EU on the issue, the report noted.

Washington seeks to promote and protect access to foreign markets for US exporters of products that were identified by common Names or otherwise marketed under previously registered trademarks, the STR added.