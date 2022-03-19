US Still Concerned China Will Provide Military Support to Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The United States continues to be concerned that China will provide military support to Russia even after President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday to discourage him from aiding Moscow in its military operation in Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

"We have that concern. The president detailed what the implications and consequences would be if China provides material support to Russia," Psaki said when asked whether the Biden administration is still concerned Beijing might help Russia. "That is something we will be watching and the world will be watching."