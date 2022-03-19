UrduPoint.com

US Still Concerned China Will Provide Military Support To Russia - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Still Concerned China Will Provide Military Support to Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The United States continues to be concerned that China will provide military support to Russia even after President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday to discourage him from aiding Moscow in its military operation in Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

"We have that concern. The president detailed what the implications and consequences would be if China provides material support to Russia," Psaki said when asked whether the Biden administration is still concerned Beijing might help Russia. "That is something we will be watching and the world will be watching."

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia China White House Beijing United States From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke em ..

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

33 minutes ago
 Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukrain ..

Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukraine war

33 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

1 hour ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

2 hours ago
 ‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

2 hours ago
 Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>