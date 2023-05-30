US Still Considering Supplying Ukraine With ATACMS Missile Systems - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), US President Joe Biden said.

"That's still in play," Biden told reporters shortly before his departure from Washington to the state of Delaware, answering a relevant question.

US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier in May that the US still did not plan to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.