UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Still Considers Nord Stream 2 Dangerous Project - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 04:00 PM

US Still Considers Nord Stream 2 Dangerous Project - Blinken

The United States still considers the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project to be dangerous for European energy security, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The United States still considers the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project to be dangerous for European energy security, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"We are grateful for the friendship, we want it to be even stronger, we don't always agree.

The foreign minister and I spoke today about one of those areas of disagreement, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which we continue to believe is a threat to Europe's energy security. Germany has a different perspective, and that happens from time to time among friends. And we'll handle our disagreements while pressing ahead on the many areas," Blinken said at the press conference.

Related Topics

Europe German Germany Nord United States Gas From

Recent Stories

IWMB chair perturbed over vague handover of Zoo as ..

1 minute ago

Boeing to deliver 14 Chinook helicopters to UK air ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily confirms ..

1 minute ago

Tajikistan's Border Guard on High Alert Amid Crisi ..

1 minute ago

Belarus Focusing on National Defense Due to Extern ..

7 minutes ago

Rangers to be deployed for security during electio ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.