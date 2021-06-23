US Still Considers Nord Stream 2 Dangerous Project - Blinken

The United States still considers the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project to be dangerous for European energy security, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The United States still considers the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project to be dangerous for European energy security, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"We are grateful for the friendship, we want it to be even stronger, we don't always agree.

The foreign minister and I spoke today about one of those areas of disagreement, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which we continue to believe is a threat to Europe's energy security. Germany has a different perspective, and that happens from time to time among friends. And we'll handle our disagreements while pressing ahead on the many areas," Blinken said at the press conference.