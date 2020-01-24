UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Still Counts On Diplomacy To Cap North Korea Nuclear Advances - Esper

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:41 PM

US Still Counts on Diplomacy to Cap North Korea Nuclear Advances - Esper

North Korea is trying to build long-range nuclear-capable missiles and advocated diplomacy as the best way to cap Pyongyang's advances, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) North Korea is trying to build long-range nuclear-capable missiles and advocated diplomacy as the best way to cap Pyongyang's advances, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday.

"North Korea pursues an aggressive research and development program and test program to say the least... Clearly they are trying to build long-range ballistic missiles with an ability to carry a nuclear warhead atop of it," Esper said. "It still remains to be the case that we are pursuing diplomatic initiatives with them. We think the best way forward is through a political agreement."

Esper acknowledged that the United States had been "on the path to war" with North Korea when he assumed his current position two and a half years ago, but credited President Donald Trump for reversing the situation.

"The Army and everybody was preparing for a possible conflict. I think the outreach by the president in the last couple of years really forestalled that. At this point, we need to get back to the negotiating table and really figure out the best way forward to denuclearize the [Korean] Peninsula," Esper said.

US-North Korea negotiations on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying the United States had come empty-handed.

In early January, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that Pyongyang would not implement the ban on nuclear testing until the United States offered some concessions.

Related Topics

Army Nuclear Trump Pyongyang United States Sweden North Korea Kim Jong January October From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.